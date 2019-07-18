(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

U.S. companies showed widespread concerns about tariff and trade policy uncertainty, but held a generally positive outlook, according to a regional survey from the Federal Reserve.

The anxiety about protectionism was broad geographically and across industries as pricing difficulties, labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions were cited in the Fed’s so-called Beige Book, released on Wednesday. The ability to pass along higher costs was mixed and capital spending plans are being delayed, it showed.

Here are some other highlights:

In the Fed’s Boston district, a firm noted that it had to move an assembly line from the U.S. to Germany to avoid the tariffs on the Chinese made component in the product line.

A North Carolina furniture manufacturer was unable to pass tariff-related cost increases on to customers.

A West Virginia rubber maker attributed a drop in business from Chinese customers to the trade wars.

Businesses in Philadelphia said trade uncertainty delayed investments.

On the West Coast, “demand for lumber from major trading partners like China continued to run soft due to trade tensions.”

Chinese tariffs on U.S. liquefied natural gas exports created uncertainty among global firms pursuing new processing plants or expansions in the U.S.

Despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty, the “outlook generally was positive for the coming months.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Tanzi in Washington at atanzi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Murray at brmurray@bloomberg.net, Catherine Bosley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.