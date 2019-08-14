Trade Uncertainty Is Seeping Into the U.S. Labor Market

Uncertainties stemming from the U.S.-China trade conflict appear to be filtering into a broader set of American industries over the last few months amid rising concerns on the economic outlook. The impact on hiring has recently extended its sector reach, according to Bloomberg Economics. Still, this shouldn’t pose a major risk to the labor market -- which remains the basis for domestic economic resilience.

