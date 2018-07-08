1h ago
Trade War and Rumors of Trade War: Theme of the Week
This Week Was Trade War Buildup Week
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- On Friday (let’s call it T-Day) the Trump administration formally fired the first shots in what may soon be an escalating trade war with China. In the week leading up to this, Bloomberg Opinion covered all the angles and the possible repercussions. Once the war began, we immediately started thinking about how it could end.
T-Day Pieces
Trump’s Trade War Has Begun – Now He Must End It – Bloomberg’s Editors
What Trump’s Trade War Is Really About – Christopher Balding
America Must Beware the Wrath of China’s Consumers – David Fickling
Pre-War Pieces
GM Can’t Wait Around for Trump to Win a Trade War – Brooke Sutherland
Trump’s Tariff Plan Is a Car Crash for Germany – Chris Bryant
Detroit Spinning Out Fuels China’s Auto Dreams – Anjani Trivedi
China’s Foreign Investment Door Opens, a Bit – David Fickling
401(k)s Could Be a Casualty of Trump’s Trade War – Stephen Gandel
Chipmakers Are Trapped in U.S.-China Crossfire – Shira Ovide
Japanese Businesses Don’t Cower Amid Trade Gloom – Daniel Moss
Even Good News Is Bad News for Automakers Now – Anjani Trivedi
China’s Weapons of Trade Destruction Are Missing – David Fickling
