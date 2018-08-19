1h ago
Trade War Backfire, Italy QE Hopes, Further EM Upheaval: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- The U.S. economy will be hit many times harder than the rest of the world by an escalating trade war, says the head of the world’s biggest shipping company
- Here’s why future designer handbags are less likely to bear a “made in China” label
- Italian Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said he hopes the ECB’s quantitative easing program will be extended to help protect the country from financial speculators
- Emerging-market assets may be headed for more tumult as the volatility that gripped nations from Turkey to South Africa and Russia shows few signs of ebbing
- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan asked overseas citizens to invest and increase remittances to help boost foreign-exchange reserves
- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced dramatic measures to rescue the country’s flailing economy, including a staggering 95 percent devaluation of the bolivar
- The Bank of England’s unanimous decision to raise interest rates this month has led economists to predict an additional two hikes next year
