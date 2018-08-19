(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

The U.S. economy will be hit many times harder than the rest of the world by an escalating trade war, says the head of the world’s biggest shipping company

Here’s why future designer handbags are less likely to bear a “made in China” label

Italian Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said he hopes the ECB’s quantitative easing program will be extended to help protect the country from financial speculators

Emerging-market assets may be headed for more tumult as the volatility that gripped nations from Turkey to South Africa and Russia shows few signs of ebbing

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan asked overseas citizens to invest and increase remittances to help boost foreign-exchange reserves

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced dramatic measures to rescue the country’s flailing economy, including a staggering 95 percent devaluation of the bolivar

The Bank of England’s unanimous decision to raise interest rates this month has led economists to predict an additional two hikes next year

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.