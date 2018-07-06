(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Europe and Happy Friday. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

All out war. China pledges to respond to the U.S. imposing tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports. The Fed said in minutes of its June meeting released overnight that the trade war is already hurting investment

Nevertheless, Fed officials said a “very strong” economy warranted gradual increases in their benchmark rate while citing trade and EM turmoil as risks to the outlook

Brexit battle. Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a decisive battle with her cabinet over the U.K.’s future ties to the European Union, in a showdown that threatens to throw Brexit talks into disarray

Pickup in prices. A record-setting slowdown in Russian inflation may be close to running its course, before a rebound that could push it back above the central bank’s target

Earnings jump. Japanese wages grew in May at the fastest pace in nearly 15 years, adding to hopes that the tightest labor market in decades is finally spurring the kind of wage gains that could bolster sluggish consumption and inflation

Rethinking rate bets. As Asian central banks join the race to defend their currencies in the face of escalating trade conflicts and rising U.S. rates, traders are starting to adjust their bets on central bank policy actions.

