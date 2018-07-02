(Bloomberg) -- Should a trade war be accompanied by a market slump, the impact on U.S. and global growth would be worse than on China as the latter is insulated from world equity shocks, according to Bloomberg Economics, which mapped out four scenarios on how the economy could be affected. In its final scenario, the U.S. imposes 10 percent tariffs on all imports, the rest of the world retaliates and financial markets decline. Layering on a tightening of financial conditions might raise the peak GDP growth impact to 0.8 percentage points in the U.S. and 0.4 percentage points for the world, while China might escape the additional burden of tighter financial conditions.

