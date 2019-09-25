(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The impact of Donald Trump’s trade war is starting to be felt in Alabama -- home to Airbus, Mercedes and a busy port

Recent turbulence in U.S. money markets has cast light on a big problem hidden at the root of the Federal Reserve’s conduct of monetary policy: It is targeting an increasingly irrelevant interest rate

Weighed down by trade tensions with the U.S., China’s economy is at the weakest it has been all year in the third quarter. Now, ahead of a fresh round of talks in Washington, Chinese companies are gearing up to buy more U.S. pork

Almost two weeks after the European Central Bank announced new stimulus measures, economists are still debating whether the plan will work the way it’s meant to, with some fearing it may have inadvertently tightened monetary policy Meanwhile, incoming ECB head Christine Lagarde says the global economy appears headed for “mediocre growth” -- but no recession

Italy’s 2020 budget is still in a state of flux, but one thing appears certain: there won’t be a repeat of last year’s bruising battle with the EU

Turkey’s central bank has limited policy space after “front-loaded” monetary easing in July and September, Governor Murat Uysal said in a rare public appearance

