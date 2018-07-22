(Bloomberg) -- Spain hasn’t seen the global trade war hurting domestic companies, but it has begun to study the impact because the disputes may pose a threat to growth, said Economy Minister Nadia Calvino.

Spain supports a multilateral approach to develop trade through rules that are beneficial for companies, Calvino said in Buenos Aires, where finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 nations finished two days of meetings.

"The internationalization of the Spanish economy has been key for its recovery," she said. "Global trade is not a threat, but an opportunity. We don’t support options that look to present trade as a threat or seek to return to protectionist measures.”

