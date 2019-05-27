1h ago
Trade War's $600 Billion Hit, EU Rejects Car-Quota Push: Eco Day
- Our economists Dan Hanson and Tom Orlik have mapped out the main scenarios of the U.S.-China trade war. Their conclusion: global GDP could take a $600 billion hit in 2021, the year of peak impact
- Vietnam may be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, yet it’s still in the dark ages when it comes to joining the global trend toward cashless transactions
- The European Union vowed to reject any U.S. push to curb imports of EU cars and auto parts, highlighting the risk of greater transatlantic trade tensions
- The European Commission is considering proposing a disciplinary procedure for Italy over its failure to rein in debt, which could pave the way for a 3.5 billion-euro penalty
- Chile’s central bank started to consider cutting its benchmark interest rate as policy makers puzzled over the impact of a large influx of immigrants on the economy
- Brazil has maintained one of the smallest deficits among the largest emerging markets, showing external financing remains a strong point, says Adriana Dupita
