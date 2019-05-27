(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Our economists Dan Hanson and Tom Orlik have mapped out the main scenarios of the U.S.-China trade war. Their conclusion: global GDP could take a $600 billion hit in 2021, the year of peak impact

Vietnam may be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, yet it’s still in the dark ages when it comes to joining the global trend toward cashless transactions

The European Union vowed to reject any U.S. push to curb imports of EU cars and auto parts, highlighting the risk of greater transatlantic trade tensions

The European Commission is considering proposing a disciplinary procedure for Italy over its failure to rein in debt, which could pave the way for a 3.5 billion-euro penalty

Chile’s central bank started to consider cutting its benchmark interest rate as policy makers puzzled over the impact of a large influx of immigrants on the economy

Brazil has maintained one of the smallest deficits among the largest emerging markets, showing external financing remains a strong point, says Adriana Dupita

