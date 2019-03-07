(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Thursday started:

A deal between the U.S. and China to drop tariffs couldn’t come soon enough for a global economy already showing strains from the trade war

Robust U.S. economic data means the Federal Reserve may still end up raising interest rates even after Chair Jerome Powell’s signal that policy is on hold

Women and black workers win when the U.S. economy runs hot for a while, according to new research from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and co-authors

Meanwhile, the Fed’s Beige Book survey shows the U.S. economy has cooled so far this year, although Bloomberg Economist Tim Mahedy says the survey points to another strong jobs report

The European Central Bank is putting all the pieces in place for new support for the economy as policy makers debate how quickly they need to act in response

A smooth Brexit outcome won’t be enough by itself to justify higher interest rates, according to Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro, who said she’d wait to see stronger domestic price pressure Meanwhile a report showed U.K. house prices surged last month, recording an unprecedented jump at the start of the Spring selling season

Chinese researchers are watching the U.K.’s impending exit from the European Union to see what kind of arrangements are put into place to allow regions with separate economic and regulatory policies to have an integrated financial market

