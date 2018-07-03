(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Tuesday started:

President Donald Trump’s global trade war is posing a growing risk to the kind of robust job gains that the U.S. probably enjoyed again in June

It’s been a decade since the ECB hiked interest rates on the cusp of crisis, and now some think the central bank could be waiting too long to tighten

China’s exports to the U.S. cooled in the first half of 2018, ahead of more scheduled tariffs Two top Chinese central bank officials vowed to keep the yuan stable on Tuesday, stoking speculation that policy makers are prepared to take tougher actions to arrest the plunge in the currency

Sweden’s central bank is moving toward a journey away from negative interest rates, committing to a plan to raise rates “toward the end of the year”

U.K. interest rates may need to rise faster than markets are currently pricing, according to Bank of England policy maker Michael Saunders, one of the Monetary Policy Committee’s most hawkish members Meanwhile, a report Tuesday showed British construction growth unexpectedly accelerated to the fastest in seven months in June as new orders increased and house-building boosted activity

The U.S. Congress is struggling to make tweaks to President Donald Trump’s fast-moving trade policy changes, and Washington lobbyists are similarly stymied; meanwhile, here’s how Bloomberg Economics stacks up the trade-war losers

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Marco Bertacche

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.