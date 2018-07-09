(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

The first shot of the U.S.-China trade war went off without much of a reaction from investors, even as there were some early victims. The calm may be short lived

Bank of England policy makers are adjusting to an upheaval at the statistics office at the very point when they need as much clarity as possible to help decide whether to raise interest rates next month Meanwhile, Theresa May faces a fresh crisis after her chief negotiator quit in protest over her Brexit plans. On Monday, she replaced him with a young euroskeptic

World Bank’s CEO adds to worries on soaring global debt that’ll now have to face higher interest rates

The ECB’s Coeure tells economies in his region not to lose their nerve over U.S.-China trade tensions

These charts show how Japan’s wage gains are finally showing promise; meanwhile, more good news from a current account surplus that beat forecasts in May

