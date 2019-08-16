(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

A delay in some U.S. tariffs and a flurry of conciliatory tweets from President Donald Trump have prompted China’s state media to display confidence that Beijing is gaining the upper hand in the protracted trade war If Trump wants to heave more trade threats at the European Union, a fresh batch of numbers just gave him a reason

Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela have inadvertently boosted revenues for Russia’s exporters

Economists remain confident the Fed will cut interest rates again next month as insurance against a global slowdown. Meantime, one of the most dovish members said market turmoil and a slowing global economy don’t warrant action before the September meeting

Malaysia bucked the trend across the region to post stronger-than-expected growth in the second quarter, but in Singapore, exports posted another double-digit decline in July

Goldman Sachs slashed growth forecasts for the “Asian Tigers” as their exposure to the world economy -- once one of their greatest strengths -- is now backfiring

It sounds like a stunt worthy of James Bond, but the Bank of Spain really does have a chamber in its gold vault that floods with water if bullion raiders break in

