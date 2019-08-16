(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here. 

  • A delay in some U.S. tariffs and a flurry of conciliatory tweets from President Donald Trump have prompted China’s state media to display confidence that Beijing is gaining the upper hand in the protracted trade war
    • If Trump wants to heave more trade threats at the European Union, a fresh batch of numbers just gave him a reason
  • Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela have inadvertently boosted revenues for Russia’s exporters
  • Economists remain confident the Fed will cut interest rates again next month as insurance against a global slowdown. Meantime, one of the most dovish members said market turmoil and a slowing global economy don’t warrant action before the September meeting
  • Malaysia bucked the trend across the region to post stronger-than-expected growth in the second quarter, but in Singapore, exports posted another double-digit decline in July
  • Goldman Sachs slashed growth forecasts for the “Asian Tigers” as their exposure to the world economy -- once one of their greatest strengths -- is now backfiring
  • It sounds like a stunt worthy of James Bond, but the Bank of Spain really does have a chamber in its gold vault that floods with water if bullion raiders break in
