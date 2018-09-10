(Bloomberg) -- The selloff in emerging markets deepened on speculation the U.S.-China trade war will escalate. Currencies slumped to their lowest level since April 2017 as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said its models signaled further declines for some developing nations. Stocks also fell.

Brazil’s real led losses among its major peers amid intense volatility before a new election poll. The Argentine peso slid after some traders said the rally triggered by optimism the International Monetary Fund will expedite funding went too far, too fast. Turkish data showing the economy expanded less than forecast overshadowed bets on another rate hike, pushing down the lira. The rupee pared its drop as India said it’s considering a plan to tap its citizens overseas after the currency tumbled on gloomy current-account data.

Goldman Model Hints at More Pain In Store for Some EM Currencies

Investors pushed down the value of developing-nation assets as President Donald Trump insisted his trade war with China will spur manufacturing jobs in the U.S., following Friday’s threats to impose higher tariffs on the nation’s goods. The remarks added even more concern at a time when emerging markets already face challenges that include the end of an era of cheap money as well as struggles by governments from India to Argentina and Turkey to restore confidence in their economies.

Seven EM Countries at Risk of Exchange-Rate Crisis, Nomura Says

And the situation doesn’t get any better from a technical perspective. Some patterns suggest that the $4.5 trillion selloff that has taken the MSCI Emerging Markets Index below its 20-year average valuation -- normally a signal for investors to return -- has further to run before reaching the point where four major turnarounds in the past 20 years began.

While this year’s selloff has pushed emerging-market exchange rates into undervalued territory by at least one measure, they are not yet as cheap as in early 2016, analysts at the investment bank including Mark Ozerov and Kamakshya Trivedi note. Back then, the developing world was being battered by a slump in global oil prices.

“Of course, valuations are best seen as a medium- to long-term signal for asset market performance, and are rarely a catalyst in and of themselves to spark stronger performance,” they wrote. “Nevertheless a significant cheapening could provide an anchor point for investors who can take the long-term view and a buffer to weather any volatility.”

Latin America:

BRAZIL: Real declined 1 percent to 4.0942 per dollar Brazil Poll Will Test Market Resilience After Attack Spurs Rally Brazil Analysts See Prices Rising Less After Surprise Deflation

MEXICO: 10-year local-bond yield rose to the highest on record Mexico Aug. nominal wages rose 5.5% year-on-year AMLO Targets $3.9 Billion in New Oil Investment to Boost Output

EMEA:

TURKEY: Lira fell 0.8 percent to 6.4578 per dollar Turkey’s Fast-Paced GDP Growth Shows Signs of Slowdown Ahead Turkey Masses Troops on Syrian Border, Braces for Refugees

SOUTH AFRICA 9-year local-bond yield rose to the highest in more than eight years South Africa Recession Adds Risk to Growth, Tax Plans, Nene Says Last Time the Rand Reached This Milestone, It Rallied for Months

RUSSIA: 10-year local-bond yield flat at highest in more than two years Russian Economic Growth Revised Higher to 1.9% in Second Quarter Russian Rate-Hike Bets Are the Highest Since 2014 Crisis: Chart

Asia:

CHINA: Hong Kong Stocks Close on Brink of Bear Market as Tech Slides Chinese Consumer Inflation Rises Further as Producer Prices Ease China Calls for Controlled ‘Tweaks’ to Current Monetary Policy

INDIA: Rupee Tumbles to New Record as India Scrambles to Halt Decline India Is Said to Ask RBI to Ramp Up Efforts to Soften Rupee Drop

