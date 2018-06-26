Trade Wars, Bucket Lists and Even More Lies

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My Tuesday morning train reads:

BlackRock’s Larry Fink: The New Conscience of Wall Street? (Barron’s); see also The 20 Most Influential People in ESG Investing (Barron’s)

Ways to think about machine learning (Benedict Evans)

Having Too Much Employer Stock in Your 401(k) Is Dangerous. Just Look at GE (Fortune); see also GE Retirees’ Classic Investment Error (the Big Picture)

We’re going to lose this trade war (Washington Post)

Brexit Could Cripple Britain’s Ports (the Atlantic); see also The Big Bang Made London. Brexit Could Undo It (Bloomberg)

The Case for Upgrading Low-Wage Service Jobs (Citylab)

President Trump seems to be saying more and more things that aren’t true (Washington Post); see also On Fox News, family separation at the border isn’t Trump’s fault. It’s Democrats’. (Vox)

Glenn Beck’s Media Empire Implodes. Again. (Daily Beast)

How solar power could become a victim of its own success (Wired); see also How the Koch Brothers Are Killing Public Transit Projects Around the Country (New York Times)

Bucket list: 50 of the most beautiful places on Earth to photograph (Canva)

What are you reading?

