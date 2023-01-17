(Bloomberg) -- Commodities trader Hartree Partners LP is planning more hires in its metals-concentrate business, which has grown quickly since its creation three years ago into one of the larger mid-tier players.

Founded by a trio of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veterans, Hartree is better known in commodities circles for its dealings in energy markets like oil, gas and carbon. The unit responsible for buying and selling processed metal ore already has a headcount of about 50 and will add more traders this year, said Pascal Larouche, who manages the concentrates business. It’s also begun investing in some metal-producing companies to secure access to their supply.

Larouche declined to comment on trading volumes. However, a person familiar with the matter said that the Geneva-based unit handled volumes approaching 1.4 million tons of copper, zinc, lead and precious-metals concentrates last year, putting it near the top of a mid-tier group of more established traders. On a far larger scale, the industry is dominated by a trio of heavyweights: IXM SA, Trafigura Group and Glencore Plc.

Commodities traders have been enjoying their most profitable period ever, as first the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine created the volatile price moves and regional supply imbalances that the industry thrives on.

Some traders have been channeling a portion of their huge profits from oil and gas into growing metals and mining businesses, in anticipation of rising demand for metals such as copper, nickel and lithium that are poised to benefit from the global transition away from fossil fuels. Still, the industry has a mixed track record at diversifying into other markets such as metals and crops, with some ill-timed forays that were later abandoned.

Hartree, while expanding its trading book, has also begun developing equity partnerships with miners. It has invested in nickel miner Mallee Resources Ltd., and took delivery of the first concentrate from Mallee’s Avebury mine in Tasmania in the fourth quarter. It’s also provided finance for Australian copper-gold producer Chinova Resources through a prepayment for future offtake.

“Our company is a big believer in energy storage and battery metals,” Larouche said.

Hartree’s founders are well known in metals markets: Stephen Semlitz was head of metals trading at J. Aron and Goldman Sachs when he, Stephen Hendel and Guy Merison helped build the bank into a commodities behemoth in the 1990s.

Now backed by Oaktree Capital Management, Hartree has operated a refined metals trading desk in London since 2016, with the specialist metal concentrates unit, Hartree Metals Sarl, opening in 2019.

In battery metals, Landon Berns, previously at trading house Traxys SA, joined as head of cobalt and lithium trading at the start of this year.

