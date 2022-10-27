(Bloomberg) -- Workers at a Trader Joe’s in New York City voted against unionizing, according to a tally provided by the National Labor Relations Board.

The vote was 94 to 66 against forming a union at the store, which is located in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, a spokeswoman from the NLRB said in an email Thursday. Both parties have five business days to file objections to the results. If none are filed, the results will be certified.

The workers would have joined Trader Joe’s United, an independent group that prevailed in elections at the retailer earlier this year in Massachusetts and Minneapolis, creating the first union foothold among the company’s over 500 stores.

