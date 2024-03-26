(Bloomberg) -- Louis Dreyfus Co. has agreed to buy Brazil’s biggest exporter of instant coffee, the latest example of commodity traders plowing record profits into production assets.

LDC has signed a binding agreement to buy 100% of the shares of Cia Cacique de Cafe Soluvel, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

The deal positions LDC “among the world’s largest soluble coffee producers,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael Gelchie. It’s the company’s second recent coffee investment, after it started a joint-venture instant coffee plant in Vietnam last September.

Commodity trading houses are spending large chunks of the huge profits they’ve generated in recent years on assets that cement either production or sales positions, helping them to lock in higher margins for the coming years. LDC’s profits exceeded $1 billion in 2023 as it benefited from volatility in agricultural physical and derivative markets.

Cacique is active in over 70 countries and has two producing assets in Brazil - Londrina in Paraná and Linhares in Espírito Santo. The acquisition complements “existing green coffee merchandizing operations in the country,” said Ben Clarkson, LDC’s Global Head of Coffee.

