(Bloomberg) -- A British trader is set to plead guilty in Denmark to helping Sanjay Shah swindle the treasury of 9 billion kroner ($1.3 billion) in what is a blow to the Solo Capital founder due to be tried later this month over Cum-Ex trades.

A court hearing has been scheduled Feb. 26 to decide whether the case against Anthony Patterson can be separated from the suit against Shah and “concluded as a confession case,” defense lawyer Martin Simonsen said by phone.

Patterson “will be questioned and it is expected that he will plead guilty in court,” Simonsen said, adding that his client is ready to answer any questions the prosecutor may have. The court is expected to deliver a verdict on the same day.

Patterson was hired by Shah in 2013 and allegedly assisted him in submitting thousands of dividend tax refund applications based on fictitious stock trades. Patterson was extradited from the UK and Shah was sent from Dubai last year, and the two were meant to be tried together in Denmark starting Feb 29.

Any confession by Patterson would be a significant blow to Shah, who has always maintained his innocence. Denmark claims Shah was the mastermind of the scam and that he got at least 80% of the tax refunds. Shah’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Read: Cum-Ex Verdicts Piling Up Against Bankers In Germany, Denmark

Cum-Ex was a controversial trading strategy in which a global network of bankers, lawyers and agents exploited loopholes on dividend payouts across multiple European countries to reap duplicate tax refunds.

Denmark has charged a total of nine people from the US and UK in relation to the Cum-Ex trading scandal that cost the Danish treasury a total of 12.7 billion kroner. Earlier this month, Guenther Klar was the first to be convicted over the scheme in Denmark, with a court sentencing him to six years in prison.

