(Bloomberg) -- One of the three British traders found not guilty of using an online chatroom to fix prices in the foreign exchange market is suing Citigroup Inc. for $112 million, claiming his former employer “fabricated” a baseless case against him.

Rohan Ramchandani filed his suit Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

A federal jury in New York last October rejected the U.S. claim that Ramchandani, Richard Usher, a former JPMorgan foreign-exchange trader, and Chris Ashton, the ex-head of spot FX trading at Barclays Plc, rigged the market from 2007 to 2013 by coordinating trades and manipulating prices on the spot exchange rate for euros and U.S. dollars.

The three, in a group known as “The Cartel,” were charged in January 2017, following an investigation into conduct that was exposed by Bloomberg in 2013. The three men, who were based in London, waived extradition to New York to fight the single charge of conspiracy to restrain trade. Ramchandani missed the birth of a child in England during the trial.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Dolmetsch in Federal Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.