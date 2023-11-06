(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group has hired iron ore trader Habib Esfahanian, as the world’s biggest oil trading house considers a wider return to metal markets after exiting the business four years ago.

Esfahanian, who has worked previously at Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners and Citigroup Inc., recently joined Vitol to trade iron ore and freight, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Bloomberg News.

Vitol declined to comment on whether it is planning to expand further in metals. However, the company has held discussions in recent months with a number of senior industry executives about a potential return to trading base metals, according to people familiar with the matter.

Esfahanian’s hire is the latest example of how energy trading houses are diversifying beyond oil, gas, coal and power after reaping record profits over the last few years. Vitol itself set up an agricultural trading unit late last year.

For energy traders, metals can offer additional insight into the green transition - more copper, aluminum, lithium and nickel will be needed as demand for electric vehicles, wind farms and grid wiring continues to grow.

Some of the industry’s biggest players are already expanding into the business: Gunvor Group Ltd. has recently made hires for a return to metals, while Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. has been developing a private equity-style business that invests in the battery-metal supply chain.

Still, metals have not been easy commodities to trade in the last two years, as sluggish markets weigh on trading profits, and some well-known names in the industry have suffered losses or cut staff.

Vitol sold its Euromin SA base metals and concentrates business to Interalloys GmbH in 2014, but continued to trade alumina until 2019.

