(Bloomberg) -- A former Morgan Stanley trader who ran a phony hedge fund from his rented home in the wealthy New York suburb of Pound Ridge, ripping off friends and even his mother, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the $22 million fraud.

Michael Scronic, 46, took money from 46 people, including a former college roommate who went on to become Facebook Inc.’s chief financial officer, in a seven-year scam that unraveled with his arrest by FBI agents last year. Scronic pleaded guilty in March to securities fraud, admitting that he lost the money betting on risky short-term options, while taking about $500,000 a year to cover his expenses.

Scronic “capitalized on the good-heartedness of his friends, and the way they got repaid makes this egregious,” U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in a hearing Thursday in White Plains, New York.

Prosecutors argued that Scronic should get 10 years or more in prison. Scronic pleaded for no more than three years, claiming he was in the grip of a longtime gambling compulsion that drove him from one bad trade to another.

A friend of Scronic’s for 20 years was quoted by prosecutors, anonymously, in a victim statement saying: “I cannot grasp how a human, let alone a dear friend, can do this to another being.”

Scronic admitted in court papers that his Scronic Macro Fund was “really nothing more than a name.”

He used the money raised from his friends to pay for what prosecutors called "a lavish lifestyle," that included $12,275 for monthly rent on a five-bedroom house with its pool and tennis court, his mortgage on a Vermont vacation home, fees for beach and country clubs, and credit card bills.

Scronic has a “moderate to severe” gambling disorder and is working hard on recovery, according to his lawyer. Scronic asked for a reduced sentence so he can spend time with his 6-year-old son.

Among Scronic’s victims was Gideon Yu, a part owner of the San Francisco 49ers and former chief financial officer of YouTube and Facebook Inc. Yu lost $3.5 million he loaned to his former roommate at Stanford University where they met in 1989.

The case is U.S. v. Scronic, 18-cr-00043, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (White Plains).

