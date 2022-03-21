Traders Are Back to Betting ECB Will Hike Rates to Zero in 2022

Traders are piling back into bets the European Central Bank will raise interest rates to zero this year as officials look to curb the fastest pace of euro-area inflation on record.

Money markets are now pricing two quarter-point hikes in 2022, compared with smaller than one such increase at the start of the month, according to interest-rate swaps. The bank’s key rate stands at minus 0.5% and has been negative since 2014.

The repricing comes after peers at the Federal Reserve accelerated their tightening outlook Wednesday and as the focus turns to the inflationary impact of the conflict in Ukraine. The ECB also signaled a more rapid withdrawal of asset purchases on March 10, a sign for some investors that rate increases are nearing.

Adding to the urgency to tighten policy, ECB’s Klaas Knot said market expectations of an interest-rate increase “later this year” are “quite realistic,” according to an interview with Les Echos. Last week, he said he wouldn’t rule out two rate hikes this year if inflation forecasts shift higher.

His colleague Robert Holzmann said he’d have favored changing the ECB guidance to allow a rate increase before the end of net asset purchases, in a separate interview in Austria’s Kronen Zeitung.

Traders had first positioned for two 25-basis-point hikes in 2022 following the ECB’s February meeting, only to erase those bets amid concern the war would be a bigger drag on growth.

Consumer prices in the region rose an annual 5.9% in February. The ECB last hiked interest rates in 2011.

