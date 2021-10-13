(Bloomberg) --

Traders are wagering that the Bank of England will increase its key rate to 1% by the end of 2022, as inflationary pressures ramp up expectations for policy tightening.

Money markets priced 90 basis points of tightening by the BOE’s December 2022 meeting on Wednesday, according to sterling overnight index swaps, which would take the key rate to 1%. Previously, traders only fully priced one 15-basis-point hike by end-2021 and two quarter-of-a-percentage point increases next year.

A combination of higher energy costs, supply chain disruptions and rising wages in some industries has undercut the BOE’s original view that much of the jump in prices will prove transitory. The central bank last month said it expects inflation to exceed 4% in the last quarter, more than double its target.

Over the weekend, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and policy maker Michael Saunders moved to reinforce signals for an imminent rise in interest rates. That has prompted traders to expect at least 15 basis points of tightening as soon as December of this year.

