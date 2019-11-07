Traders Are Calling for Shorter Hours to Improve Their Health

(Bloomberg) -- Traders across Europe are demanding a shorter day on the equity markets to improve their wellbeing.

A 90-minute reduction in trading would also create more efficient markets by condensing transactions, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe and the Investment Association said in a letter to London Stock Exchange Group Plc and other European trading venues.

The City of London is grappling with multiple reports of sexual harrassment, long hours and a macho culture. In the pressurized world of equity trading, the expectation of long hours has made it harder to recruit those with family commitments and “impacts on traders’ mental health and wellbeing,” the letter said.

“Equities trading risks lagging behind a wider financial services industry push for more diversity and inclusion unless the long trading day is tackled by an industrywide approach,” said April Day, managing director and head of equities at AFME.

A spokeswoman for LSE said the exchange will consult on the proposals with its members and customers. A spokeswoman for CBOE Europe said a shorter trading day was “a very interesting concept worthy of discussion.”

The letter suggests opening hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. London time, compared to the current trading day that runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

