Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish pivot looks to be bringing to a head a broader shift toward increased turbulence. That’s been gathering steam amid recent comments by other central bank officials on the need to cap inflation and a sudden uptick in virus concerns.

After insisting for months that inflation is probably transitory, Powell in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee said it was time to retire the term, and possibly for the Fed to move more quickly toward raising rates by winding down its asset-purchase program faster. The new coronavirus variant, which last week caused a growth scare, also has inflationary potential by worsening supply-chain problems, Powell said.

“What’s going to create a lot of volatility is the transition from one environment to another,” said Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist and portfolio manager at AlphaSimplex Group in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which manages about $6.4 billion in assets. Powell ditching “transitory” is “this pivot into an different environment from a macro perspective,” she said.

The June 2022 eurodollar futures contract, which can be used to bet on Fed policy, has seen historical volatility over a five-day period surge to its highest point in more than a year. And its 50-day average has been trending upwards since mid-September. Meanwhile, Treasury market implied volatility over the next 30 days, as measured by the ICE BofA MOVE Index, has returned to levels last seen during the financial turmoil in March 2020.

The Fed chair’s most recent remarks on Tuesday triggered an abrupt reversal in Treasuries as interest-rate futures prices swung sharply to reflect a higher likelihood of central bank rate increases next year. Short-maturity yields surged after having declined on haven demand created by the omicron variant’s emergence, narrowing the spread between 2- and 10-year Treasuries by as much as 13 basis points on Tuesday to 88 basis points, the smallest since January.

Behind the Curve

“A week ago the Treasury market was preparing for a higher interest-rate environment next year,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading Institutional Services in Stamford, Connecticut. “This Treasury squeeze in reaction to omicron caught investors off guard, and now Powell’s comments caught them off guard once again. That sets the stage for additional volatility for both bonds and stocks.”

Upcoming U.S. employment and inflation reports and the mid-December Fed meeting will play out against this febrile macro environment, as well as year-end liquidity constraints that can also promote volatility.

“The November data will show elevated payrolls and inflation and reveal the Fed is behind the curve, while omicron leaves the data horizon looking foggier,” said John Brady, managing director at RJ O’Brien, a futures brokerage in Chicago. “Fed policy meetings and data releases that provide an update about the likely trajectory of inflation will underpin volatility.”

Bond volatility will probably keep rising as the threat of entrenched inflation draws a Fed policy response, said Vineer Bhansali, the founder of Newport Beach, California-based LongTail Alpha.

“In this environment, selling bonds and buying option volatility is most ideal,” Bhansali said. “But the whole trick is how not to get taken out from stops being triggered. You have to scale into positions and time it all right.”

