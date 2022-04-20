Traders Are Questioning the Fed’s Path, Derailing the Only Sure Bet in Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- For all the record losses that piled up in the Treasury market this year, traders still had one sure thing: betting the yield curve would flatten as rising interest rates threaten economic growth.

Then this month that unraveled, too, as long-term yields surged amid bouts of selling, pushing them well above those on short-term notes.

A series of large block trades in Treasury futures suggest that some investors have closed out money-making trades. And strategists at Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. have advised clients that this month’s shift may not end soon, saying long-term yields may be propped up by the Federal Reserve’s plans to cut its bond holdings and doubts about whether its rate hikes will go far enough to contain inflation.

“Uncertainty about inflation means more volatility and a higher term premium,” said Alex Lennard, investment director at Ruffer LLP in London, an institutional investment manager of about $33 billion.

The steepening of the yield curve could reverse should the economy slow or the implications of the Fed’s policies become more clear, and strategists at Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. questioned whether it will be sustained. On Tuesday and Wednesday, moreover, the curve flattened slightly during the latest bouts of volatility.

But the move has marked a break with the trend since late last year, when the gap between long- and short-term Treasury yields started narrowing steadily as investors braced for the Fed to raise interest rates by the most since 1994 while inflation surged to fresh four-decade highs. By the beginning of this month, 10- and 30-year Treasury yields dropped below those on 2-year notes, a move that’s usually seen as signaling the risk of a recession.

That has since reversed. The 10-year Treasury yield has jumped to around 2.9%, or about 0.31% more than 2-year notes. That gap is slightly bigger when it comes to the 30-year yield, which is hovering around 3%.

John Brady, managing director at RJ O’Brien, said the market is now bracing for the cutbacks the Fed is expected to start making to its balance sheet, which could affect longer-term rates as the Fed pulls cash out of the market.

“The flattener trade has run its course,” he said. “The market is looking at the balance sheet trade.”

The impacts of those balance-sheet cuts -- known as quantitative tightening -- should keep the yield curve from flattening back toward the levels seen early this month, said Citigroup Inc. strategist William O’Donnell.

“The increasingly loud footsteps of Quantitative Tightening should be enough to at least stabilize curves near their recent range lows,” he said in a note.

The uncertainty about inflation and how far the Fed will ultimately raise interest rates is also playing a role.

The flattening of the yield curve earlier this year was stoked by a drumbeat of hawkish comments by Fed officials laying the ground work for a steady series of rate hikes, including a likely half-point increase at the next meeting on May 4.

Yet, long-dated yields remain historically low and there’s some questions of whether the Fed will tolerate somewhat higher inflation to avoid raising rates so steeply that the economy lapses into a recession. Inflation would pose a particularly larger hit to owners of longer-dated bonds, justifying higher yields to offset the risk.

Barclays Plc strategist Anshul Pradhan said in a note Monday that the dynamics behind the steeper Treasury yield curve “may persist.”

“Investors have pared back somewhat the odds of the Fed’s overtightening in favor of its not tightening enough,” he wrote. “This has resulted in pricing in a reduced likelihood of a hard landing and increased likelihood of inflation persisting above its 2% target, leading to the bear-steepening of the curve.”

Still, Gregory Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, needs to see more to convince him that the yield curve won’t flatten again. He said the 10-year yield at around 3% is a potential area for it to stabilize, given that is widely viewed as near where the Fed’s benchmark rate will peak during the cycle.

“Once you hit the 3% threshold, that’s an important line in the sand for investors,” he said. “If you don’t see the steepener fade it would suggest the Fed has to lean into more tightening as inflation is not getting under control.”

