(Bloomberg) -- Traders in the US short-term interest-rates market are giving up on the idea that the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year, fueling a mass exodus from dovish wagers hedging such a scenario.

Options open interest, which registers the amount of risk held by traders, dropped sharply across a number of strikes shown by preliminary CME data released Monday, a sign of capitulation after heavy pullback from rate-cut wagers Friday.

The unwinding came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored that the central bank is likely to resume tightening monetary policy after this month’s pause, telling lawmakers that it could increase the benchmark rate by another half percentage point this year. Powell’s doubling down on his hawkish message appeared to have the intended effect in the short-term rates market, where traders are recalibrating expectations.

The markets, however, still have some catching up to do with the Fed’s median dot-plot forecast for two more quarter-point rate hikes between now and the end of the year. Swaps linked to Fed meetings are currently pricing in that the policy rate will peak after just one more 25-basis-point move, though that marks a stark shift from the rate cuts that had once been expected this year.

Meanwhile, the latest positioning data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows hedge funds added to record net long SOFR futures positioning, a sign that some may not be completely abandoning wagers on a series of rate cuts in the near-term.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.