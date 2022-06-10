(Bloomberg) -- Traders see even odds of the Federal Reserve raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in July, while Barclays Plc anticipates such a hike as soon as next week.

The bank became the first major Wall Street firm to predict an increase of this magnitude, instead of the half-point that policy makers have repeatedly flagged, after data showed inflation accelerated in May. Meanwhile, money markets boosted bets on bigger rate hikes for July and September.

“We think the US central bank now has good reason to surprise markets by hiking more aggressively than expected in June,” economists led by Jonathan Millar wrote in a note Friday. “We realize it is a close call and that it could play out in either June or July. But we are changing our forecast to call for a 75bp hike on June 15.”

Investors increased bets on a 75 basis-point hike after a Labor Department report showed consumer prices accelerating to a fresh 40-year high, though Fed watchers doubt Chair Jerome Powell would take that step.

“It is not just the headline print; if all of that came from energy, we would be inclined to look past it,” the Barclays analysts wrote. “But everything in this report was strong, and turning stronger.”

