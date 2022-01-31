(Bloomberg) -- Traders are wagering that the Bank of England will be right on the heels of the Federal Reserve when it comes to rate increases this year.

Money markets now see the U.K. central bank lifting rates by 125 basis points this year, which would take its key rate to 1.50%. Bets remain for borrowing costs to rise in June to 1%, which could pave the way for the BOE to start selling gilts from its 895-billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) portfolio of bonds.

As tightening bets turned feverish, yields on two-year U.K. gilts -- the most exposed to interest-rate expectations -- climbed to the highest in more than 10 years.

Wagers for BOE tightening mirror those for the Fed, which is seen delivering five quarter-point rate increases this year, according to money-market pricing. Traders boosted bets for higher borrowing costs after Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would need to be nimble as it aims to tame inflation that is running at its highest level in nearly 40 years.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.