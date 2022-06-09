(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the Bank of England will deliver a historic half-point interest-rate hike by September to wrest control of inflation running at the fastest pace in four decades.

That would be the biggest increase since before the central bank gained independence in 1997 and suggests pressure is mounting on policy makers to accelerate a tightening cycle that kicked off late last year.

Money markets pricing shows a cumulative 100 basis points of hikes are baked in through September, almost double what was expected six months ago. That prices in expectations for two quarter-point hikes and a 50-basis-point increase across the next three policy meetings.

The repricing comes as other major central banks including the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada rush to raise interest rates in unusually large 50-basis-point increments. Policy makers worldwide are grappling with surging prices, compounded by the war in Ukraine.

“50 basis-point increases have just become the new normal,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First.

The European Central Bank, due to meet later Thursday, is expected to pave the way for a first increase in interest rates in more than a decade next month, with money markets also wagering on a half-point hike by September.

Consumer prices in the UK rose an annual 9% in April, more than four times the BOE’s target. The BOE has raised the borrowing rate to 1% in four consecutive hikes since December.

(Adds chart.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.