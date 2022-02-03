Traders Bet ECB Will Deliver 40 Basis Points of Hikes This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Traders brought forward wagers for interest-rate hikes from the European Central Bank after President Christine Lagarde said risks to the inflation outlook were tilted to the upside.

Money markets are betting the ECB will deliver a total of 40 basis points of hikes through December, compared with 25 basis points before the decision.

Short-dated German bonds fell as investors recalibrated their expectations, with the five-year yield rising 15 basis points to 0.03%, the highest level since 2018.

The ECB held its key rate at minus 0.5% on Thursday, even after data earlier this week showed consumer prices in January rose a record 5.1% from a year earlier.

“This is hawkish Lagarde, 2022 is in play,” said Danske Bank’s chief strategist Piet PH Christiansen. “The press conference is in a stark contrast to the decision.”

