(Bloomberg) -- Asset managers boosted bullish bets on the Mexican peso to the highest since April, defying some of Wall Street’s top banks pessimistic calls for the currency this year.

Investors raised net-long contracts on the peso to 156,624, the highest in almost 10 months, according to data from the US from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as of Feb. 13. Though the Mexican currency has weakened 0.5% this year versus the dollar, it’s still hovering near an eight-year high of 17 per dollar.

The CFTC data tallies the net currency position of asset managers — ranging from institutional market players, like pension and mutual funds to insurance companies — that typically invest on a longer time frame compared to hedge funds.

Analysts from Bank of America Corp. to Morgan Stanley have forecast an end of the rally as volatility is set to pick up with elections at home and in the US looming this year. Also, as policymakers prepare to cut interest rates, the peso’s carry appeal may fade. Banxico, as the central bank is known, is the only major monetary authority in Latin America that has yet to kick off the easing cycle.

Still, some including Pacific Investment Management Co., remain positive on the peso, which posted its biggest rally in at least a quarter century last year, soaring almost 13% against the US dollar. Record-high interest rates, the governments tight fiscal spending and the so-called nearshoring trend that’s seeing companies relocate factories closer to the US.

