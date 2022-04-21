Traders Bet on Three ECB Hikes in 2022 to Take Rate Above Zero

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting on three quarter-point hikes from the European Central Bank this year, as they predict record high inflation will force officials to lift borrowing costs above zero.

Money markets are pricing 75 basis points of tightening by the ECB’s December decision, according to swap contracts linked to the euro short-term rate. That would turn the deposit rate positive for the first time since 2012 from an an all-time low of minus 0.5% currently. Euro-zone inflation exceeded estimates by surging 7.5% in March from a year ago, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further fanned energy costs.

The repricing comes after Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said policy rates could be raised above zero before year-end, with the bank perhaps even deploying “restrictive” policy to get surging prices under control. Adding to the sense of urgency, fellow members Luis de Guindos and Martins Kazaks said Wednesday a rate hike in July was possible, echoing calls by another policy maker Joachim Nagel, who said interest rates may be lifted early in the third quarter.

President Christine Lagarde signaled last week that officials’ next meeting in June will start the clock ticking toward interest-rate hikes.

