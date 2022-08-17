Traders Bet on Two Percentage Points More of BOE Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting on two percentage points more of Bank of England rate hikes after UK inflation data beat expectations.

Money markets are pricing over 200 basis points of tightening by May next year, which would take the key rate from 1.75% to 3.75%.

UK inflation accelerated more than expected last month to the highest in 40 years, intensifying a squeeze on consumers and adding to pressure for action from the government and BOE.

