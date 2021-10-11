(Bloomberg) --

Traders are preparing for the Bank of England to lift its key rate by the end of this year as concern over the inflation outlook mounts.

Money markets penciled in 15 basis points of tightening by the BOE’s December 2021 meeting on Monday, according to sterling overnight index swaps, which would take the key rate to 0.25% from 0.1% currently.

The wagers come as two Bank of England officials moved to reinforce signals of an imminent rise in U.K. interest rates to curb inflation, which is now running at the strongest pace in more than nine years. U.K. natural gas prices rose to record last week, threatening to stoke a further increase.

Money markets see a further rise of at least 25 basis points in February next year, followed by an additional quarter-of-a-percentage point of tightening in May.

