(Bloomberg) -- Lagging or leading, macro or micro, global or domestic. For investors, all that matters to keep the bull market intact is whether this week’s torrent of data is flashing a recession ahead or just a few local shocks.

The contradiction across major assets that has defined 2019 continues unabated: Treasury yields linger near the lowest in three years, while U.S. stocks are less than 5% from the all-time high and still enjoying the best year since 2013.

Investors are polarized over the outlook, and every piece of data holds the prospect of vindication or rebuttal. Next up, services numbers for the world’s largest economy on Thursday and jobs data on Friday.

In the wake of a shock manufacturing reading early this week -- the catalyst for the biggest S&P 500 decline since August -- Wall Street is on high alert. Already, signs a factory slump has spread to services in the euro area are reinforcing concern the U.S.-China trade war is taking a toll -- and that dovish central banks can’t contain the damage.

“The market has been a bit out of sync with economic indicators,” said Dirk Thiels, head of investment management at KBC Asset Management NV. “The global manufacturing sector is in a recession, and there are signs that this is possibly also infecting the rest of the economy.”

Expectations are for the Institute of Supply Management’s non-manufacturing reading to slip to 55, holding well above 50, below which indicates recessionary risk. While that would offer some respite in a bad week, investors are fretting an industrial recession after the factory gauge dropped into the danger zone.

Also this week: American vehicle sales numbers were poor, but construction spending showed signs of life even as it missed expectations.

All this explains why, under the surface, equity markets have been getting cautious again. After an abrupt rally in riskier stocks at the start of September, investors have returned to a defensive playbook.

The momentum strategy -- which has been stuffed with safer shares -- is back, as are low-volatility stocks. Highly leveraged companies are losing ground. The brief recovery in value shares, which tend to be more exposed to the economic cycle, has once again been halted.

In the bond market, investors are taking few chances. Cash has flowed toward the safest government instruments, and the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries has dropped more than 30 basis points in less than a month to below 1.6%.

At the same time bets for easier monetary policy have surged. Fed fund futures are now pricing in a more-than 70% chance of a rate cut this month, compared with less than 50% a week ago, despite some policy makers trying to paint an upbeat picture.

After two rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, the focus is on whether monetary officials have the firepower to breathe life into the global production cycle and stem the spillover into the service sector.

“It’s pretty much a given that the effectiveness of monetary policy is maxed out, in Europe and Japan,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity and quantitative strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “The Fed has a bit of room for maneuver, but the transmission effects are quite small.”

The conflicted markets are on show beyond stocks and government bonds. Corporate debt sales are surging as borrowing costs drop, and investors are snapping them up in a hunt for yield. Still, the recent uptick in premiums for the riskiest American company obligations over investment grade underscores deteriorating investor sentiment.

On Wednesday, data from the ADP Research Institute showed private payrolls increased by 135,000 in September, the least in three months and less than the median forecast. Friday’s official jobs report may paint a fuller picture: expectations are for non-farm payrolls to rise 148,000, which would underscore the continued strength of the labor market that’s giving bulls ammo.

Even if the jobs data comes and goes without incident, it might not be enough to extend this year’s stock bull run, according to Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG. The warnings from the manufacturing sector are impossible to ignore.

“While investors debate whether we’re entering a recession, we believe the backdrop is better described as a ‘semi-recession,’ a contraction in industrial activity accompanied by healthy economics elsewhere,” he wrote in a note on Wednesday. “Absent a re-acceleration in cyclical data, stock upside appears limited.”

