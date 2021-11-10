(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia’s ultra dovish stance has some investors scenting an opportunity in the nation’s long-dated bonds, which they expect to benefit once rates traders scrap bets the central bank will hike rates three times within a year.

Yields on Australia’s 10-year bonds have fallen more than 20 basis points this month as the RBA pushed back against rate-hike bets last week. The relief rally comes after a rout that took yields above 2% for the first time since early 2019.

Rates traders are challenging Governor Philip Lowe’s forward guidance that the cash rate will stay at a record low 0.1% until 2024. Emboldened by signs Australia’s vaccination program is spurring a rapid economic rebound, futures markets are pricing that the RBA will lift the cash rate to 0.75% within a year, outpacing the expected path for the Federal Reserve.

“Short term we agree -- the selloff is overdone,” said Robert Thompson, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “We don’t think pricing 3-4 hikes next year is at all correct, and clearly nor do most forecasters, but those who have tried to fight the move have been burned several times.”

The willingness of rates traders to keep betting on hikes underscores the impact of the RBA’s sudden decision to abandon defense of its yield curve control program at the end of October, when data on stronger inflation spurred a bond rout.

Thursday’s labor report could become the next flash point, with economists expecting employment to have gained by 50,000 in October.

“The way YCC was dropped really damaged the credibility of the RBA,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Ben Jarman. “That really opens it up for markets to price in data expectations rather than trust the central bank’s guidance.”

The tension between rate-hike bets and the RBA’s outlook can also be seen in the yield curve as bond bulls and bears staked out their claims. An initial curve steepening is now paring, with the spread between three- and 10-year bonds narrowing more than 10 basis points since the RBA’s board meeting.

“In the wake of the market induced sell-off two weeks ago, our models flashed buy,” said Prashant Newnaha, an Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “It’s too early to take those long positions off just yet, but we would be inclined to take profit on another 10-15 basis point rally in 10-year Australian government bonds.”

