After lagging behind the reopening trade last week, technology companies led gains on Monday, with the stock market near all-time highs. Treasuries rebounded.

While short bets abound after a US$6 trillion boom in equity values in the first half of 2021, dip buyers continued to push stocks higher on the assumption that the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative despite elevated price pressures. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed other major equity benchmarks, while commodity, industrial and financial shares in the S&P 500 retreated.

It’s a quiet day for U.S. data, with Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for June due at 10:30 a.m. Regional Fed presidents John Williams and Tom Barkin and the Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles due to speak.

Here are some events to watch in the markets this week:

OECD meets in Paris to finalize a proposal to overhaul global minimum corporate taxation Wednesday

China’s President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech as the nation marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party Thursday

OPEC+ ministerial meeting Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks Friday

The U.S. jobs report is forecast to show an acceleration in payrolls growth in June Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1923

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3902

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.84 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.76 per cent

Commodities