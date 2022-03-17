(Bloomberg) -- Traders cut back bets for Bank of England tightening after it raised its key interest rate for the third successive meeting, pricing out the likelihood of a super-sized hike.

Money markets are no longer pricing a 50-basis-point hike in the BOE’s upcoming meetings, according to interest-rate swaps, after no official voted for such a move Thursday. Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe dissented, opting to keep the rate unchanged. Four out of the nine-member committee voted for a half-point hike last month.

The BOE raised rates to 0.75%, warning inflation may rise well above 8% later this year. Money markets now see the BOE’s key rate hitting 2% by year-end, compared to almost 2.25% before the decision.

