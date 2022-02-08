(Bloomberg) -- Currency strategists are betting Sweden’s Riksbank could follow the European Central Bank in a hawkish pivot this week, providing a long-needed boost to the underperforming krona.

Barclays FX strategists including Wen Yan are recommending a long Swedish krona position versus the euro, while Morgan Stanley strategists advocate buying the krona against the Swiss franc. Credit Agricole is targeting a key psychological level of 10 krona per euro.

“A firmer Riksbank should be positive for the krona in the medium term,” said Fredrik Repton, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. “Any sell-offs could be opportunities to add, especially in light of potential fiscal stimulus later in the year.”

Such a shift could prove a gamechanger for the risk-sensitive krona, buffeted since the end of 2021 by Federal Reserve hawkishness and as tensions rise around Ukraine. The Nordic currency has also closely followed the equity markets, with the krona reaching its weakest levels versus the dollar since June 2020 as the prospect of further monetary tightening roiled stocks in January.

More positive sentiment for the krona can also be seen in the options market. While traders have been looking to buy euro topside versus the Swiss franc, the pound and the dollar after the ECB meeting, the effect doesn’t seem to extend to the Swedish currency.

Options Traders Buy Euro Topside After ECB Except Against Krona

The focus on the Riksbank is part of a broader market scrutiny on still-dovish central banks. After the ECB shifted its tone last week, traders are readying bets on which central bank will be next to lean toward monetary tightening.

Money market traders are wagering on almost two full rate hikes from the Riksbank by the end of the year, according to analysis by SEB. In contrast, Riksbank policy makers don’t see any rise in the key interest rate until late 2024.

“Given the small size of the Swedish economy, it may be easier for the Riksbank to be a follower than a leader in terms of monetary policy moves,” said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, who sees some potential for a boost to the krona. “Last week’s move does increase the odds the Riksbank will bring forward the potential for an adjustment in rates.”

The case for a more hawkish Riksbank also stems from a tighter labor market and more positive economic outlook, with the Nordic economy growing more than expected in the final quarter of last year. The country’s inflation rate hit a 28-year-high in December, with energy a major component.

Still, inflationary pressures in Sweden are “more muted” than in other countries, putting less pressure on the Riksbank to tighten policy, according to HSBC head of European FX research Dominic Bunning. The central bank’s current faster pace of FX purchases could also weigh on the krona, he added.

Any hawkish pivot should also do little more than create a “knee-jerk” response from the krona on its own, said Vanda Research’s global macro strategist Viraj Patel.

“There’s little sustained upside that the Riksbank can provide for the Swedish krona given that it’s highly unlikely that the Swedish central bank will deliver as much tightening as what’s priced into markets,” he said, adding that a “constructive risk environment” would be a stronger driver of krona.

Patel is bullish on U.S. equities, and recommends traders position for krona strength versus sterling and the U.S. dollar in the medium term. Those currencies should underperform in a risk-on market and have the most to lose when dovish central banks such as the Riksbank “join the hawkish party,” he said.

