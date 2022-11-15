(Bloomberg) -- UK investors are facing the biggest glut of gilts in nearly a decade even with the new government’s plans to slash spending and hike taxes.

Government bond sales will hit £185 billion ($217 billion) for this fiscal year to April, according to the median estimate of 10 banks surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of Thursday’s announcement. That’s just 5% less than the projections in September under former prime minister Liz Truss, whose plans to ramp up borrowing led to a market rout.

It will be the heaviest year of net gilt supply since at least 2013-4, after accounting for redemptions and the Bank of England now selling bonds versus buying in previous years, according to NatWest Markets. For all Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s efforts to reassure investors about fiscal credibility, the heavy volume could pressure the market.

“We expect issuance numbers in the UK to remain high by historical standards,” said Theo Chapsalis, the head of UK rates strategy at Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. “While we envision a growth slowdown (which normally would be positive for gilts), the combination of ongoing high supply along with lingering high inflation will still make gilts a less attractive asset.”

Hunt will announce the fiscal statement on Thursday, with reports suggesting he will turn to multiple tax rises and sharp spending cuts to fill a hole of more than £50 billion in the government’s finances. It will be accompanied by the revised issuance plan as well as longer-term analysis from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which was sidelined during Truss’ previous mini-budget in September.

Talk of tighter fiscal policy has encouraged investors back into the market in recent weeks, with UK 10-year yields falling some 130 basis points from a high reached in October. Still, a string of scrapped tax cuts are set to have little effect on the issuance figures for this fiscal year, given the impact will only be felt from the fiscal year ending 2024.

Hunt May Delay Cuts to Shield UK Economy and Tory Election Hopes

In their forecasts, strategists expressed uncertainty over the final cost and duration of the government’s measures to tackle high energy prices and whether more drastic fiscal tightening would be delayed beyond the next election, which has to be held by 2025. Hunt is expected to delay the bulk of savings to shore up the public finances for some years to protect growth now, Bloomberg News reported.

While the dramatic seachange under Hunt does improve the outlook, a slowing economy and higher debt costs should keep bond supply elevated in coming years, according to strategists.

Even Higher

Gross gilt issuance for the fiscal year 2023-4 is seen even higher at £246 billion, according to the median estimate of five of the banks. This dynamic will be felt more by the market as interest rates continue to rise next year and given the BOE will be selling more gilts under its quantitative tightening program.

“The fiscal reset won’t prevent a sustained period of higher gilt issuance,” said Citigroup Inc. strategists including Jamie Searle. After excluding the impact of the BOE bond buying, annual gross issuance for this year and the following three should average £261 billion compared to £88 billion for the last four years, they estimated.

There’s divergence among strategists over how much the government should borrow from short-term bills. Some analysts including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup see a reduction in Treasury bills from already elevated levels.

But RBC Capital Markets sees the stock of T-bills remaining “structurally higher” given they estimate the amount of gilt issuance needing to be digested by the private sector and foreign investors will be an all-time high in the fiscal year ending 2024.

“Despite the adjustment of fiscal policy, what is still present is the amount of net gilt issuance the market will have to absorb going forward,” wrote strategists including Cathal Kennedy. “The decision from the BOE to flip from being net buyers of gilts to net sellers marks a paradigm shift for net gilt issuance.”

