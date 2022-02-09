(Bloomberg) -- Ahead of what’s expected to be one of the hottest inflation reports in the last four decades, investors are offloading traditional forms of protection in favor of floating-rate ETFs.

The $8.2 billion iShares Floating Rate Bond exchange-traded fund (ticker FLOT), which hasn’t posted an outflow since September, is on pace for its strongest week of inflows since 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The $5.8 billion Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), which also tracks floating-rate securities, pulled in its biggest cash influx since September on Tuesday.

Those inflows have come at the expense of Treasury-inflation securities ETFs. After a record flood of money in 2020, investors pulled nearly $1.2 billion from the $18.6 billion Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) in the most-recent session for which data is available -- the o on record. The $34 billion iShares TIPS ETF (TIP) has been battered by outflows as well.

The flow dynamics boils down to a bet on the Federal Reserve’s path, with the central bank expected to get more aggressive with monetary policy to combat price pressures. So-called real rates -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- have shot higher, while breakeven inflation expectations have largely traded sideways. Products like FLOT and VTIP become more attractive in that kind of environment, given that floating rates follow benchmark rates higher -- helping to preserve value on the debt.

“This is a Fed trade,” said Michael Contopoulos, the director of fixed income at Richard Bernstein Advisors. “If you think the Fed is going to increase rates to fight inflation such that nominal yields will increase more than inflation expectations, you see those flows. Real yields increase -- bad for TIPS -- and floating-rate paper is attractive as the Fed increases rates.”

TIP and VTIP have dropped about 4% and 1.4% this year, respectively, as deeply negative real yields have rocketed higher, with the Fed reducing its massive bond-buying program. On the other side of the trade, FLOT is basically unchanged in 2022, while BKLN has slipped roughly 0.3%.

Data Thursday is expected to show that headline U.S. inflation accelerated at a 7.2% annualized pace in January, which would be the hottest print since 1982. That has bond traders bracing for the possibility that the Fed could fire off a 50-basis point hike at the March meeting, which hasn’t been seen since 2000.

That could add fuel to the bid for floating-rate funds -- especially if real yields climb further above inflation expectations.

“You can still have high or above average inflation, but that doesn’t matter for TIPS if real yields are going higher,” Contopoulos said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.