(Bloomberg) -- Currency traders are prepping for the risk of a rapid rebound in the yen over the next seven days as the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting Friday is followed by some crucial datapoints on the state of the US economy.

One-week risk-reversals for dollar-yen — a gauge of expected direction for the pair over that time frame — have slumped to the lowest since June, suggesting growing demand for protection against a rebound in the embattled currency. The yen weakened to around a three-month low this week as a rise in US yields on hawkish Federal Reserve bets pushed the dollar higher.

While most economists expect few fireworks from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s final policy decision, traders remember December’s shock tweak to the BOJ’s cap on yields which propelled the yen higher. They are also wary of US labor market figures Friday and consumer price data next week which will influence the pace of US rate hikes and have whipsawed the Japanese currency in the past.

“We cannot completely deny the possibility of a surprise from the BOJ as we were traumatized from their December move,” said Jun Kato, chief market analyst at Shinkin Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “People probably don’t want to take big positions going toward all those events, but if you have positions, you probably want to hedge them.”

Overnight implied volatility for the yen breached 40% on Thursday, the highest since the BOJ’s January meeting, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Some 46 of 49 economists forecast no policy change at the end of the BOJ’s two-day gathering, according to a Bloomberg survey. In the US, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that policymakers will wait for fresh jobs and inflation data before deciding how much to raise interest rates later this month.

