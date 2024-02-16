(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields were spurred toward their highest levels this year after a gauge of wholesale price inflation rose more than forecast, further reducing investor expectations for how much the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this year.

The gauge of producer prices comes on the heels of consumer price gauges that also rose more than forecast for January. Fed officials, while indicating rate cuts are likely this year, have said they require more evidence that inflation is on a sustainable path toward their target before beginning the process.

Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum reached their highest levels since at least December earlier this week in reaction to the consumer price readings, and the ones most sensitive to changes in Fed policy exceeded those Friday. The two-year rose as much as 14 basis points to 4.72%. Five-year yields also reached a new 2024 high, while longer-maturity yields climbed without breaking new ground.

Swap contracts that predict decisions by the central bank trimmed the odds of a June rate cut to about 88% from close to 100%. For all of 2024, the roughly 85 basis points now priced in is approaching the Fed’s own forecast. At the time of the last quarterly update in December, policy makers’ median forecast was for cuts totaling 75 basis points this year.

The market is having to reckon with “how much is reasonable for the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates,” Steven Ricchiuto, chief US economist at Mizuho Securities USA, said on Bloomberg Television. “The question becomes: Is it three or is it less than three? Not whether it’s going to be more than three.”

Prices paid to US producers rose in January 0.3% from December, Labor Department data showed Friday. The gauge rose 0.9% from a year earlier, also exceeding forecasts.

A separate report released Friday showed that US consumer sentiment improved for a third straight month in February. The sentiment index edged up 0.6 point to 79.6, the highest since July 2021, according to the preliminary February reading from the University of Michigan.

Ten-year Treasury yields rose as much as 10 basis points to 4.33%, before pulling back to trade at about 4.29%.

Yields came off their earlier highs in part as “institutional clients are buying a back-up in yields when it happens,” said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading at BTIG. The 4.33% level, which is the 100-day moving average for the 10-year yield, also has “has been a good buy zone,” he added.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Thursday that there’s no rush to cut interest rates with the US labor market and economy still strong, and cautioned it’s not yet clear that inflation is heading sustainably to the central bank’s 2% target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered the same message after the most recent policy meeting, on Jan. 31.

“We’re reminded again that there is no easy trip back to 1-2% inflation on a sustainable period,” Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group, said in a note.

