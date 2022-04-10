(Bloomberg) -- “Don’t be fooled. The game isn’t over yet.”

Emmanuel Macron’s word of caution to his supporters is being echoed by investors after preliminary results from the first round of French presidential elections gave him a better-than-expected lead over Marine Le Pen. They express relief that the first hurdle has been crossed, but remain cautious that his nationalist rival still has a chance at the April 24 runoff.

Here is what traders, economists and strategists say about Sunday’s results and what lies ahead:

Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays

“While Macron seems likely to win, there is still plenty of uncertainty for the second round and we can expect a lot of noise and a lively campaign to keep markets nervous in the next two weeks. The outcome of the first round should lift the euro, the CAC 40 Index and other French domestic plays, financials in particular.”

Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France

“Macron has a comfortable lead and this is reassuring. I expect this result, if confirmed, to be slightly positive for the CAC 40 Index versus Friday’s close. Macron must now pay attention and his camp must remain mobilized. Some voters could think it’s a done deal and the risk is abstention. He needs to pay attention: he hasn’t won yet.”

Joachim Klement, head of strategy, accounting and sustainability at Liberum Capital

“It should be good for markets that Macron has done as well as he did. But it is also clear that the populist right in France is on the ascendant. If Macron gets re-elected, it will be good for French stocks in the medium-to-long term simply because it provides stability - especially in an international context and European Union context, and reliability, and that’s what markets like.”

Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard

“The numbers seem to indicate that there’s a significant gap between Macron and Le Pen. So if that gets carried over to the second round, that looks like quite a good development for markets, especially bond markets. The election for parliament for the National Assembly might produce a coalition. So Macron will have to rely on a coalition, which means that he’s going to be quite generous in terms of fiscal spending. So it looks a good environment for French stocks.”

Philippe Waechter, chief economist at Ostrum Asset Management

“The high score of Marine Le Pen “is a wake-up call. Le Pen’s program is ‘everything but Europe.’ Her victory would raise the question of what France’s role will be with regards to negotiations with Russia. We could be entering a terrible zone of turbulence. The EU had been pretty much aligned on Ukraine. Everyone knows Le Pen’s relations with Vladimir Putin and with Russia. France would be sidelined and very quickly too. This is what will worry markets.”

Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets

“Overall, this is largely an expected result which will remove tension from the currency market and provide a bit of relief to the euro. There are a number of factors creating uncertainty about the second round including abstentions and voter apathy on April 24 and the fact that the electorate still appears very divided.”

John Plassard, director at Mirabaud & Cie.

“The combined votes of Jean-Luc Melenchon, Eric Zemmour and Le Pen all go to show that this was a vote of anger targeting the current government. The left and the right are gone. Now it’s a choice between continuity, with Macron, and the extremes. It’s a shock for French politics. The CAC Index won’t collapse tomorrow but I do expect a bit of pressure on equities and on bonds too because of this.”

Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment ofrficer at Banque Syz

“The markets are likely to take this first round win positively on Monday. There is still a small uncertainty for the second round. Moreover, the true political test for French politics might be June, when France will hold election for the National Assembly. Based on current trends, Macron is not sure to keep control of parliament. It might actually be hard for any single party to secure a majority which thus points to a cohabitation (coalition) government.”

Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg

“Le Pen clearly increases uncertainty for markets as she remains skeptical about free trade and open borders. Still, even if she were to win, the initial market reaction would be almost certainly negative but it might be not last long. If history is any guidance the reality of public office should also cause Marine Le Pen to drop many of her more radical demands.”

