(Bloomberg) -- Bears have taken hold of the lira as Turkey’s souring relationship with the U.S. adds to investor concerns over authorities’ inability to put a lid on inflation.

Risk reversals, the premium traders pay for options to sell the lira compared with those to buy over the next month, climbed above 5 percentage points this week for the first time since 2011. It’s the highest in the world, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And the lira, which declined 1.7 percent as of 9:00 a.m. in Istanbul, is the worst performer this quarter among major currencies tracked by Bloomberg globally.

Sentiment toward Turkey soured further after a U.S. official -- who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a Turkish delegation refused to commit to releasing an American pastor. That raises the prospect the diplomatic row, which has already taken a toll on the nation’s assets, may escalate.

Speculation had been building that a Turkish delegation that met with U.S. Deputy Secretary John Sullivan on Wednesday would seek a way out of the standoff after the U.S. sanctioned two government ministers over the continued detention of Andrew Brunson last week.

The lira has weakened about 8 percent since U.S. measures were announced, and some investors are concerned that more sanctions are likely unless the pastor is released. That’s piling pressure on the central bank to raise rates and prevent a further acceleration in runaway prices.

To contact the reporter on this story: Constantine Courcoulas in Istanbul at ccourcoulas1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Dana El Baltaji, Keith Jenkins

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.