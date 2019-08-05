(Bloomberg) -- Assurances from China’s central bank that it won’t use the yuan to fight a trade war with the U.S. have fallen on deaf ears.

Traders’ incredulity has a lot to do with how China goes about devaluing the yuan -- lulling the market into a sense of stability and then going for it at the most unexpected moment. When Yi Gang was PBOC’s deputy governor, he and other officials repeatedly gave assurance that the currency would remain stable before devaluing it almost five years ago to the day, spurring global market turmoil.

Timeline Then

April 2015: Premier Li Says China Doesn’t Want DevaluationMay 2015: PBOC’s Yi Says Devaluation Not NecessaryAugust 2015: Yuan Devaluation Jolts Global Markets

Timeline Now

April 2019: Xi Says China Won’t Pursue Harmful Yuan DevaluationMay 2019: PBOC Pledges Steady YuanAug. 5, 2019: China Lets Yuan Tumble Past 7 Per Dollar as Trade War EscalatesAug. 5, 2019: PBOC’s Yi says China Won’t Use FX as Tool in Trade Dispute

