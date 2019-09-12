(Bloomberg) -- Futures traders reduced the amount of easing they expect from the Federal Reserve Thursday on reports that Trump administration officials have discussed offering an interim trade deal to China.

January fed funds futures indicate a rate of about 1.60% at the end of 2019, compared with 1.575% at the close of Wednesday’s session. With an effective fed funds rate at 2.13%, that implies around 54 basis points of additional Fed reductions this year. Futures show traders still expect a quarter-point cut on Sept. 18, when the Fed announces its next policy decision.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has cited global trade tensions as one of the risks to the central bank’s outlook. At one point last month, traders had priced in almost 70 basis points of additional cuts by the end of the year as U.S.-China relations deteriorated.

U.S. administration officials have discussed offering a limited agreement that would delay and even roll back some tariffs for the first time, in exchange for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Not long after that news, CNBC reported that a senior administration official said the White House is “absolutely not” considering an interim China deal.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alexandra Harris in New York at aharris48@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Purvis at bpurvis@bloomberg.net, Mark Tannenbaum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.