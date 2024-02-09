(Bloomberg) -- Traders in the UK are leading a global repricing of expectations for interest-rate cuts, reducing bets on easing from the Bank of England to around half the level seen at the start of the year.

The moves gathered pace after the BOE’s Jonathan Haskel said in an interview with Reuters that he would need more evidence of inflation cooling before changing his stance. Alongside Catherine Mann, he broke away from the majority of the committee and voted for a quarter-point increase last week.

An abrupt turnaround in global rate expectations has been roiling markets around the world in recent weeks as traders wind down bets on easing from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. But nowhere has it been more aggressive than in the UK after the BOE forecast last week that inflation would pick up again from a low of 2% in the second quarter.

“The BOE is unlikely to cut too soon,” said Hank Calenti, senior fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Capital Markets, who expects no more than 75 basis points of cuts this year.

That’s in line with the market, which is now pricing 75 basis points of cuts from the BOE, down from 150 basis points seen at the end of December. While strong economic numbers from the US have also contributed to the move, it far exceeds the adjustment seen in expectations for Fed. The market there has shaved just 50 basis points off their wagers since the start of the year.

Not everyone is convinced the UK will remain an outlier though. Jorge Garayo, a fixed-income strategist at Societe Generale SA, says the market will swing back the other way as the economy will likely slow more than officials expect.

“Given our expectation that UK inflation and pay growth should undershoot the Bank’s forecasts over the coming months, we believe the markets will reprice a larger amount of rate cuts for the UK in relative terms,” he said.

Some clarity may come from UK inflation numbers next week which are forecast to quicken on the year to January, according to a Bloomberg poll of economists. December’s wage figures and fourth quarter growth numbers will also be closely watched for clues on the outlook for monetary policy.

The market’s more cautious stance has weighed on bond prices. Two-year gilts, among the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy, are set for a fourth week of losses. The yield was up 4 basis points as of 3:50 p.m. in London, taking an increase over the past five session to 17 basis points.

While UK real-money investors “finally feel comfortable enough to add GBP fixed income assets,” according to strategists including Evelyne Gomez-Liechti at Mizuho International, there’s “still room for disappointment given the risk that UK inflation progress stalls,” they said.

